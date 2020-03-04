Attorney indicted on theft charges

XENIA — An attorney has been indicted in Greene County Common Pleas Court for identity fraud, money laundering and theft charges.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference this afternoon to announce the indictment of Brian Wiggins, who has been charged with theft from a Greene County Probate estate/trust in excess of $2 million, a release said. Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller said in the release that beneficiaries of the trust are national charities.

According to an indictment filed March 2, a grand jury indicted Wiggins for one count of identity fraud, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated theft of $1,500,000 or more, a first-degree felony; 41 counts of money laundering, a third-degree felony; four counts of theft, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of theft, a fourth-degree felony; one count of tampering with records, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

The date of offense is listed as Oct. 29, 2019. Beavercreek Police Department is listed as the responding department.

Wiggins, 36, of Dayton, was arrested this morning and is in the Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond, no 10 percent, court and jail records indicate.

Wiggins was previously indicted in November 2019 for two counts of grand theft and tampering with records. At the time, Haller said the Beavercreek Police Department investigated a complaint regarding Wiggins for his handling of an estate matter in the Greene County Probate Court related to a $92,131.96 check. Court records list that case with a Oct. 1, 2017 offense date. A jury trial is currently set for Monday, April 20.

