Township extends fire contract

BATH TOWNSHIP – Residents who reside in the eastern section of Bath Township, known as Zone 3, will continue to receive fire protection and emergency medical services from Miami Township Fire and Rescue for another year.

During the Feb. 19 township meeting, the Bath Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution that would extend a current contract agreement between the two townships, whereby Miami Township would provide fire and EMS coverage through Dec. 31, 2020 for an annual fee of $110,000.

Township Trustee Steve Ross explained that the board of trustees originally intended to sign a two-year fire and EMS contract agreement with Miami Township in late 2018. However, there was some confusion, and the contract agreement was only valid through Dec. 31, 2019.

“This was an oversite on behalf of several people, but Miami Township Fire and Rescue in Greene County and Bath Township now have an agreed-upon resolution through Dec. 31, 2020. The same holds true for Bethel Township Fire Department in Clark County, which signed a two-year contract with us in 2018,” Ross said.

Under the terms of the current contract agreement with Bethel Township, the fire department provides fire and EMS coverage to the western and northern sections of the township, designated as Zones 1 and 2, for an annual fee of $150,000.

Most notably, Ross added, township trustees have reached out to Miami and Bethel Townships, and both fire departments have expressed a desire to continue these services to the township in the future. He noted that township trustees are planning to meet with representatives from the two township fire departments this summer to discuss contract renewals.

In addition, Bath Township has a three-year fire and EMS contract agreement with Beavercreek Township which extends through Dec. 31. 2021. The neighboring township services Zone 4, which encompasses the southern section of the township, including Wright State University student housing. Bath Township pays Beavercreek Township a flat fee of $300,000 annually for these services. According to Ross, automatic renewals are in place with Beavercreek Township Fire Department, assuming that everyone continues to be satisfied with the arrangements.

“The Bath Township Trustees are quite pleased with the professionalism and service provided by our township fire and EMS partners while at the same time, saving Bath Township residents nearly $600,000 per year in fire and EMS tax levy increases,” Ross said. “Thank you, Miami Township Fire and Rescue, Bethel Township Fire Department, and Beavercreek Fire Department.”

Bath Township Trustee Kassie Lester said she was also very pleased that the three neighboring townships stepped up in 2018 and since then, have provided the needed fire protection and emergency medical service to township residents.

“We are truly grateful to them,” Lester said. “Working together can also help them expand their fire departments and build new fire stations.”

In an effort to help provide improved patient care for township residents and reduce injuries to first responders, the board of trustees purchased a Lucas chest compression device and a Stryker power loader in 2019 that are currently on loan to Bethel Township Fire Department. Last year, the township also loaned a previously purchased tanker fire truck, which transports much-needed water to the scene of a fire, to Miami Township Fire and Rescue.

Ross said the board of trustees would be purchasing additional equipment in 2020 to loan to the two fire departments. He also noted that Beavercreek Township Fire Department has delegated the collected revenue from Bath Township toward the planned construction of a new fire station.

“All this will be paid for by the five-year fire levy renewal voters passed in November 2019 which is additional good news,” said Ross.

Ross also publicly thank the members of the Fairborn Fire Department for their past and future service to the residents of the township.

“When the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes affected our region, Fairborn Fire Department reached out to our Fire and EMS partners, offering mutual aid wherever and whenever needed, including aid to the residents of Bath Township,” Ross said. “It’s good to know that Fairborn Fire Department will be there when disaster strikes. Thank you, once again.”

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the township office, located at 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. in Fairborn.

The Bath Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the township office. At that time, the board of appeals will render a decision regarding three appeals that Dovetail Energy LLC and Pitstick Renewable Energy LLC brought before the board earlier this month.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Daily Herald

