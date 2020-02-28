Students participate in regional conference

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School Project Lead the Way (PLTW) biomedical students have taken part in HOSA Regional Competition at Sinclair Community College.

Students in Amanda Sprik’s biomedical sciences class at Fairborn High School competed in various events based on healthcare related topics including health education, pathophysiology, health career centers and sports medicine.

Participating students include Caleb Schaefer, Anna Robinson, Madison Dewell, Karen Floyd, Hannah Baumgardner, Mallory Shroyer, Kyrstin Debusk, Keiana Briscoe, Kayla Nickel, Caleb Schaefer, Hannah Baumgardner and Karen Floyd, who placed fourth for their event for health education. Anna Robinson placed fifth for Sports Medicine, and Mallory Shroyer and Madison Dewell placed fourth for health education.