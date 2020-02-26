FCS opening preschool, kindergarten registration

FAIRBORN — Parents with preschool-aged children are invited to attend Fairborn City School’s Preschool Parent Information Night, where they will be given information, a preschool registration packet and the opportunity to schedule an appointment to register their child for the 2020-2021 school year.

Children eligible to be registered for preschool at Fairborn Primary School are aged 3 (by Aug. 19, 2020) to 5 years old.

Preschool Parent Information Night will take place 4:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, April 6 and Wednesday, April 8. Attendees should enter through Door 8. Children do not need to be present for the informational event.

If parents have questions, they can contact Danielle Wyen or Kim Pardi at 937-878-8668 or District Registrar Camille Rucker at 937-878-3961.

Kindergarten registration will take place Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5 at Wright Campus, 480 W. Funderburg Road.

To begin the process, parents should call Rucker to schedule an appointment for an early screening. Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2020 in order to be screened and registered.

The screening process involves understanding what the child already knows to help district officials calculate what the school must provide to give the child the best kindergarten experience possible. While the screening is taking place, parents can assemble a schedule for a registration appointment with Rucker.

According to Fairborn City Schools, the process takes no longer than 30 minutes.

During the screening process, parents can also expect to be provided with information regarding school supplies, as well as referrals to resources to help prepare the child for the upcoming school year.

If parents are unable to schedule a screening in March, they can schedule a screening after the start of the school year in August. However, district officials reported that if parents wait until August, assistance with school supplies will be more limited. Therefore, officials are encouraging early screening appointments. During the scheduled March screenings, a police officer and firefighter, along with a police cruiser and fire engine, will also be on-hand so parents may have a photo as a keepsake item.

Parents only need to bring the child during the screening process.

When registration takes place, parents should bring needed documents such as a birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency, state identification and custody documentation.

If a child is already a preschool student at Fairborn Primary School, the district said the teacher will walk parents through the process.

By Whitney Vickers

