Fairborn school bus involved in crash

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Fairborn City Schools bus was involved in a crash Feb. 25 morning near U.S. Route 35 eastbound and Valley Road.

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Gene Lolli was at the scene Tuesday. He said, as far as what he knew at the time, a semi-truck ran the red light at the intersection and T-boned the school bus. The school bus went off the side of the road into the field.

WDTN staff said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

According to Lolli, one student was on the bus. The student said he was fine, and was transported to the Greene County Career Center, Lolli said. According to WDTN, the bus driver sustained a minor neck injury. The front of the bus was damaged.

Beavercreek Township Fire Department was on the scene. The right lane of U.S. 35 was closed for a while. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were directing traffic and assisting with the towing of the bus out of the field around 12:30 p.m.

