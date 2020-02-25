GCPH offering smoker cessation provider training

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) is offering a Smoking Cessation Provider Training that is free and open to the public 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at 360 Wilson Drive.

This training is perfect for health-related agencies including physician offices, mental health agencies, and local clinics, but anyone is welcome to attend.

Topics for the training include mental health and tobacco use, tobacco cessation and the Ohio Quit Line, and the Baby & Me – Tobacco Free program.

Lunch will be provided. Reservations are needed by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb.28. Those interested in reserving a space can call 937-374-5655 or email kwilliams@gcph.info.

Baby & Me – Tobacco Free

GCPH is also offering the chance for expectant mothers to earn free diapers for a year if they quit smoking and stay quit throughout their pregnancy and after the baby is born.

Baby & Me – Tobacco Free is an evidence-based, smoking cessation program created to reduce the burden of tobacco on the pregnant and postpartum population. By providing counseling support and resources to pregnant women, it is the goal of the program that they will quit smoking and maintain smoking cessation through the postpartum period and beyond. According to GCPH officials, the program has been very successful in helping women quit smoking and stay quit, resulting in improved birth outcomes and long-term positive outcomes for women, children, and their families.

Pregnant women eligible to enroll into the program are referred to their local agency implementing the program.

Women attend four prenatal counseling cessation sessions to receive education and support for quitting smoking and staying quit, and test using a carbon monoxide (CO) monitor (breath test). At prenatal sessions three and four, women may receive their first two diaper vouchers, if they test tobacco free.

After the birth of the baby, women return monthly to continue CO monitoring and if proven to be smoke-free, receive a monthly diaper voucher for up to 12 months postpartum. Diaper vouchers can be used for any brand or size of diapers at Walmart.

A smoker who lives with the pregnant woman can also enroll into the program and if that person successfully quits smoking, he or she may receive diaper vouchers during the postpartum period.

For questions or more information on enrolling in the program, contact Nancy Kessinger at 937-374-5679 or nkessinger@gcph.info.

