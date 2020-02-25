FCS highlights new art teacher

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools recently highlighted its intermediate school art teacher Remy Groh.

Groh is a new teacher at Fairborn Intermediate School this year, and district officials highlighted that she creates a positive and exciting experience in her classes.

“We are proud to have her here,” FIS Principal Betsy Wyatt said.

District officials highlighted that Groh encourages students to try new things and take on new challenges.

“As students learn, Miss Groh continues to challenge and encourage in the classroom,” FCS Spokesperson Pam Gayheart wrote in an email press release highlighting Groh.

The Fairborn City School District began offering elementary art classes during the 2019/2020 school year for the first time in 10 years, according to district officials. It also extended its music classes for the 2019/2020 school year, allowing students to attend music classes each week instead of every-other-week as it previously stood. Gayheart highlighted in a previous interview that art classes helps students enhance present skills as well as new topics they are learning in other classes.

“Miss Groh goes above and beyond,” Wyatt said. “She works after-hours to prepare materials for art club and class and has become an integral part of the Fairborn Intermediate School team.”

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

