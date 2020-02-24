Central committee, coroner candidates meet with voters

XENIA — Candidates running for state central committee and Greene County coroner had a chance to impress voters during a forum earlier this week.

Sponsored by the Greene County Tea Party, the four who will appear on the March ballot were given three minutes to make their case as to why they should be elected.

In the Republican state central committee (District 10 female) race, incumbent Christy Lewis Comerford is being challenged by Laura Rosenberger.

As a Greene County resident and member of the Republican party for 30 years, Comerford said she has a “vested interest in this county.” She said she has run state-wide phone banks and is a proven conservative, born and raised Republican.

She favors a small federal government, policies to grow the economy and shrink the government, and supports the Second Amendment. Comerford said she wants to keep the district “in the red” and that voters deserve a candidate who will support all Republican officials.

“I work hard for my candidates,” she said.

Rosenberger said she is a “firm advocate” of the Tea Party values of fiscal responsibility and small government. Rosenberger is the Clark County coordinator for the Trump campaign and helped secure the only Trump rally in the district.

Rosenberger said elections should be up to the people not the party and held up a mailer. She said at a recent Clark County candidates night, the existence of said mailer and of party slate cards was denied by party members. Rosenberger said she won’t take an Ohio Republican Party endorsement in a contested election.

She asked voters if they should vote for someone because of family ties or if they are “qualified like me?”

Current county coroner Kevin Sharrett is being challenged by Democrat Steve Bujenovic. Because neither are being challenged by a fellow party member, both will appear on the November ballot.

Bujenovic said Sharrett has done a “pretty fine job” as coroner but that he has a different take on the job. With a background in radiology, Bujenovic would like to explore performing virtual autopsies when appropriate.

“I think that I have a little wrinkle in this,” he said.

Sharrett said the coroner has powers that exceed many other elected offices, citing the ability to subpoena and begin an inquest. He said he has been on call for 24 hours a day for the last 24 years and has served with honor and pride.

“We worked hard to represent you well,” Sharrett said, adding that his office is one of just six in Ohio to be accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners for Excellence in Death Investigation.

“We’re pleased to be able to maintain that,” he said.

Sharrett added that life is “fragile” and “precious” and that the most important service his office provides is compassion and comfort of the families.

Lewis Comerford https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_IMG_1077.jpg Lewis Comerford Bujenovic https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_IMG_1085.jpg Bujenovic Sharrett https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_IMG_1086.jpg Sharrett Rosenberger https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/02/web1_IMG_1087.jpg Rosenberger

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

