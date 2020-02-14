Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Hollon Flowers has several flower orders ready for a Valentine’s Day delivery. Five delivery vans will take off as early as 8 a.m. and will work until close delivering flowers and Valentine’s Day mementos

Valentine’s Day orders began filing into the flower shop approximately one month ago. Flowers set for delivery are currently wrapped up to protect them from the cold temperatures that are expected on Feb. 14.

Hollon Flowers, along with some other Fairborn businesses, have been experiencing phone issues over the last week. If individuals seeking a last-minute gift need to reach Hollon Flowers, they are asked to call again if they are initially unable to reach the shop. They can also email by contacting HollonFlowers@AOL.com or text 937-776-6581. Orders can also be made online. A $10 discount is offered for web orders exceeding $100.

Hollon Flowers is approaching its 30th year in business. If individuals need last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts, Hollon Flowers will have ready-made bouquets inside the shop.