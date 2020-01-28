FDA hosts graduation

FAIRBORN — Thirteen seniors graduated from the Fairborn Digital Academy Jan. 23 after completing all State of Ohio requirements to earn their high school diploma.

Graduates include Aspen Nickole Anderson, Breanna Best, Ayla E. Brown, Christopher L. Cole, Jenna M. Faller, Michaela Hazel, Jaxen R. Journell, Krissy Rachelle Kimmel, Savanna Marie Martin, Taylor D. Merrill, Jacob Dylan Riley, Arianna, Nichelle Spencer and Makinzie Stollings.

Graduates made the “walk across the stage” at the Wright state University Apollo Room. The FDA holds graduation ceremonies twice per year.

Fairborn Digital Academy, a public community school, was founded in 2002 by Robert Grimshaw to provide a school of choice to traditional high school students in grades 9 through 12. Students may enroll from Fairborn and contiguous school districts. The “online-plus-class time” school setting is ideal for students who, for various reasons, thrive in a smaller, more focused environment.

“Depending on the program that is right for the student, we offer the flexibility that many of our students and their families need to get through high school,” said FDA Executive Director Erik Tritsch. “A traditional high school setting is not optimum for every student. We make an effort to be aware of individual differences that may make learning and succeeding a challenge, and we address those issues for each student.”

FDA includes all the latest technology, a smaller, more focused setting, individualized instruction plans for all students, and tutoring on an as-needed basis.

“FDA is a top-rated drop out recovery school in the state due to our ability to help students overcome obstacles,” said Tritsch. “We see the school as an opportunity for struggling — or excelling — students to be successful based on their own timetables. Our students are excelling in certain environments that we are able to provide. It’s all due to the efforts of our students and their coaches.”

To find out whether Fairborn Digital Academy is right for your student, contact the office at 937-879-0511, or explore the FDA web site at http://fairborndigital.us.

Submitted photo Thirteen students received their high school diploma Jan. 23 from the Fairborn Digital Academy.