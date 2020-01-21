A sea of Red

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Cincinnati Reds paid a visit to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Jan. 18. Fans were given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session, followed by an autograph session.

Reds participants included infielder Mike Moustakas; manager David Bell; minor league outfielder Narciso Crook; roving catching instructor and former catcher Corky Miller; broadcaster Thom Brennaman; President and COO Phil Castellini; and Vice President and Assistant General Manager Sam Grossman.