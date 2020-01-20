Lester shares goals as trustee

BATH TOWNSHIP – Newly elected Bath Township Trustee Kassie Lester shared her goals and plans for her first year in office as she sat on the board of trustees for the first time during the Jan. 15 township meeting.

Since officially taking office on Jan. 1, Lester said she has been familiarizing herself with the many duties of a township trustee and her primary role in the community.

“I have only been in office for 15 days now, and those days have really been packed with meetings with residents, local funeral directors, and monument companies that deal with Byron Cemetery,” Lester said during the meeting. “I also attended the Greene County Township Association meeting and the Beavercreek Fire Department Recognition Banquet and met with the Fairborn mayor, city manager and council members.”

Again, Lester thanked all the voters that came out and casted their ballots for her during the Nov. 5 general election and told the many residents that packed the township meeting room on Wednesday evening that their voices spoke volumes.

“Some of the acts of kindness that I experienced during my campaign were momentous to me,” said Lester. “Those acts will not be forgotten.”

Looking ahead to this year, Lester said she would focus on the need to increase transparency within township government, zoning violations related to a local anaerobic digester facility, and fire protection and emergency medical services to township residents and businesses.

“First, I will be as transparent as I possibly can be and answer all concerns that residents have. If I do not know the answer right then, I will, to the best of my ability, have the answer for them the next day,” Lester said. “I have already begun working on some of the issues residents have brought to my attention, and I hope to have them resolved in the near future.”

Lester also noted that she would strictly follow the township’s zoning resolution concerning all issues that might arise at the Dovetail Energy LLC anaerobic digester facility, located at 1156 Herr Road.

“I think most people know where I stand on that,” said Lester.

Lester also pointed out that she had just started reviewing the monthly fire and EMS reports the township receives from the three neighboring townships’ fire departments that service Bath

Township. Her plans also include learning more about the daily operations of the three fire departments.

“I plan on meeting with the different fire chiefs in the near future. I want to make sure township residents are getting the best service for their tax dollar,” Lester said.

Lester said that she would continue to attend more meetings and events throughout the county as she navigates through her first year in office. Her primary goal for now is to facilitate good communications between the township and the community by making herself readily available to township residents.

“I will always make time to meet with residents about any concerns or needs they have. The way I see it, the residents elected me to the board of trustees, and I will always be available to speak with them,” Lester said. “I would love to have more residents involved in the meetings too.”

Linda Collins | Greene Couty News

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Daily Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

