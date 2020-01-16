Health services building moves to new location

FAIRBORN — Wright State University has partnered with Wright State Physicians to offer enhanced health services to its students. Wright State Physicians is now managing the university’s Student Health Services.

Student Health Services has moved into the Wright State Physicians Health Center building at 725 University Boulevard, next to the Rinzler Student Sports Complex on campus.

“Our students’ health is a top priority,” said Genessa Merritt, director of Student Health Services. “This new collaboration offers many new benefits for students who use our current health services in the Student Union.”

Students will benefit from expanded hours of operation, including more appointment and walk-in times. A larger network of physicians and health care professionals will mean fewer off-site referrals for students.

“We are proud to be partnering with Wright State University to offer health services to its students,” said Kimberly Paul, CEO of Wright State Physicians.

More than 130 physicians affiliated with the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine practice at Wright State Physicians.

“Because our physicians train the next generation of doctors at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, our physicians are at the forefront of the latest health care advances and treatments,” said Paul.

“The Boonshoft School of Medicine faculty are deeply committed to supporting the health and wellness of the university community,” added Margaret Dunn, dean of the Boonshoft School of Medicine. “A collaboration between advanced practice nurses and faculty physicians has served Wright State students for many years. We will continue to offer a collaborative and student-focused practice at the health center while expanding access and services.”

Wright State’s Student Health Services provides acute and primary care services, promotes health awareness, educates students about preventive care, disease management and therapeutic choices, and helps students develop the skills to manage their own health.

“For students, the process to obtain health care services will remain the same; only the location changes,” said Merritt.

Student Health Services accepts the Wright State-sponsored student insurance plan, United Health Care Student Resource Plan, as well as most major insurance plans.

The Wright State Physicians Health Center offers convenient free parking, and Wright State’s shuttle service stops at the health center so students have easy access to the new expanded facilities. Many Wright State employees use Wright State Physicians for their health care needs.

Wright State’s Counseling and Wellness Services, which offers a wide range of therapeutic services including group, individual, couples and family therapy to registered Wright State students, remain in 053 Student Union.

Wright State Physicians collaborates with community and health care partners throughout Southwest Ohio to serve more than 60,000 patients in the Dayton area. Its specialties include dermatology, emergency medicine, family medicine, geriatric medicine, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry, sports medicine and surgery.