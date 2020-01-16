Chess club participants score big at contest

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Skyhawks Chess Team recently experienced a positive outing at the Brain Freeze Scholastic Tournament in Reynoldsburg.

The Fairborn Primary School squad, including Emma Kunkle, Avery Kubicki and Grace Alexander, secured the second place team award in the U600 section with 7.5 points. They were only one half point behind the first place team. This was the first rated tournament for Grace, who scored 2.5 out of 5.

John Alexander for tying for second place (individual) in the U600 section with four points in his first rated tournament.

Gabe Kunkle and William Lykins for being the first two team members in the current Skyhawks chess program to achieve a USCF (United States Chess Federation) rating in excess of 900 points. They both competed in the open (no rating limit) section. Every opponent that they played was rated at least 100 points higher than they were! Some of their opponents were rated 300- 400 points higher. All of which means that every single win or draw they scored was an upset. Kunkle scored three out of five to gain 140 rating points. His new rating is 954. Lykins scored 3.5 out of five to gain 186 points. His new rating is 1008.

Emma Kunkle, who scored a personal best result of three out of five, to lead the Fairborn Primary School squad to victory.

Also competing for the Skyhawks were: Kaylee Lykins (open) Xander Moore (open) Liam Lykins (U900) Matthew Wardle (U900) Aidan Arwood (U600) Aaron Turner (U600)

The coaches would like to congratulate all of our students for their efforts in the contest. Fairborn City Schools reported that all four of our competitors who played in the open section, chose to play in the toughest section to gain experience, rather than staying in the U900 section (the lower rated section for which they were eligible).