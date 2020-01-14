Museum event to celebrate canine exhibit

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will celebrate the final days of the Canine Warriors Exhibit with an event titled “A Special Tribute to Man’s Best Friend,” on Friday, Jan. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will provide visitors with a chance to tour the exhibit “Canine Warriors – Courage and Sacrifice, Always Beside You;” meet the exhibit artist and master craftsman James Mellick; interact with service dogs in training from 4 Paws for Ability*; learn about the impact that canines have on the nation’s defense; and find out more information about adoption opportunities in the greater Dayton area.

Visitors are also invited to enjoy a free showing of the film “Superpower Dogs” at 6 p.m. in the Air Force Museum Theatre. Narrated by Chris Evans, the film allows you to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. In this inspiring true story, our best friends are also real-life superheroes. Journey around the globe to meet remarkable dogs who save lives and discover the powerful bond they share with their human partners. (Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.)

In addition, an obedience demonstration by the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base kennel handlers and their K9 partners will take place at 7 p.m. in the Carney Auditorium, followed by the personal reflections of James Mellick as he discusses how the Wounded Warrior Dogs Project evolved.

Free giveaways will be available (while supplies last) including balloon dogs, dog treats and light refreshments for humans. Attendees are asked to note that only service dogs will be permitted at this event.

The Museum Store will also have Canine Warrior souvenirs and other merchandise for sale including Mellick’s book “Giving Form to Honor and Sacrifice,” which he will sign.

The exhibit, which will continue to be on display through Jan. 31, was designed to not only bring attention to the service and heroism of military working dogs, but to be symbolic of the courageous sacrifices and wounds suffered during battle by their human companions and to raise awareness about their needs.