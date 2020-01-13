Events to highlight 70th anniversary

FAIRBORN — As the City of Fairborn highlights its 70th anniversary this year, it will be hosting a number of events and opportunities for citizens to get involved and celebrate the history of their community.

Fairborn natives who have made substantial contributions to the community may be nominated to be recognized as a “Legend of Fairborn.” They will be publicly recognized and their names will be listed on a plaque. Nomination forms can be found at multiple locations throughout the city including the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, 12 N. Central Ave., and are due for submission by Monday, June 1.

The Fairborn Area Historical Society will be faced with the tall order of selecting approximately seven names to be recognized this year. The “Legends of Fairborn” is planned to be an ongoing program and more individuals will be highlighted in the future.

Fairborn will also be highlighted with a scavenger hunt-type game that is meant to encourage individuals to explore Fairborn. A map of Fairborn is in the process of being designed. On the back of the map will be various destinations throughout the city. At those destinations, individuals can get the back of their maps stamped. By the end of the year, the individuals with the most stamps will receive a prize. The map is modeled after a previous World Fair scavenger hunt that took place in Knoxville.

“The idea is to encourage exploration and have folks get to know Fairborn,” said former Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick, who is also a member of the city’s 70th anniversary committee.

The Caesar’s Ford Theatre, Inc. and the Wright State University Arts Department will also get involved with the anniversary celebration as a program that will highlight Fairborn’s story through storytelling is also being planned. It is intended to invite various narrators on-stage while photos are presented to help individuals understand the history of their community.

A formal dinner event may also take place this year, as well as a local rock concert to celebrate the anniversary in hopes of appealing to all community members, regardless of age. Major local entities, such as Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are also intended to be involved.

Kirkpatrick highlighted that the 70th anniversary will be tied-in to all of Fairborn’s annual events, such as the July Third Block Party and July Fourth Parade, Bluegrass and Brews, Sweetcorn Festival, Air Force Marathon Flyzone and more.

A mural and commemorative items such as a Christmas ornament and stuffed animal are also planned to be developed.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

