TCN, firefighters working to warm up residents

XENIA — TCN Behavioral Health Services and Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698 are teaming up to make sure residents can stay warm this winter.

TCN is in the midst of its third annual coat drive, and is having its second distribution day at its Xenia location Thursday, Jan. 30 from 3-5 p.m. The firefighters made a donation and are using Xenia’s two fire stations as drop-off sites.

Anyone can come and get a jack on distribution day, or throughout the year. Last year, 52 coats were provided on distribution day.

“We don’t ask a whole lot of questions,” said Tasha Jones, executive administrative assistant. “Anyone can call any of our offices and let us know what sizes are needed. We want people to be part of (this) community. We want people to know we’re here.”

That’s why the firefighters union is working with TCN as well. Xenia Fire Division Lt. Cory Stroup said many times firefighters interact with residents it’s during a bad situation, such as a fire or accident.

“This is a chance for our guys to get out and see these guys in a more positive light,” Stroup said. “We just trying to increase our activity out in the community.”

In addition to accepting donations at the two stations, the firefighters donated $500 to help the distribution.

TCN also keeps a log of requested sizes and makes sure to distribute them once they are obtained. Since the campaign kicked off in November, TCN has acquired 42 coats. A large amount of hats, scarves, and gloves are also available.

Jones stressed that those needing coats do not need to be a client of TCN.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

