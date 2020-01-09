Census Bureau hiring county-wide

GREENE COUNTY — The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing to recruit temporary workers for the 2020 Census in Greene County.

Another census application session will be held 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, this time at the Fairborn Community Library, 1 E. Main St. Residents are invited to apply for jobs to not only earn extra income, but also to help out the community.

The U.S. Census Bureau, Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission of Greene County, Greene County Public Library and the Greene County Complete Count Committee (CCC) are hosting the event. To register, attendees are asked to call 937-637-6100.

Census Day is Wednesday, April 1.

“Employment with the Census Bureau helps ensure that we get a complete and accurate count,” Jessica Hansen, Greene County CCC, said.

Hansen said the library will have computers available for attendees to complete applications.

Described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization, the census is hiring for temporary jobs in both field and office positions. In the spring, the largest field operation, Nonresponse Follow-up, will launch. Census takers will knock on doors to follow up with households who have not responded to the census questionnaire.

Employees in office positions at the Dayton Area Census Office will recruit, select, hire, train, manage, and pay staff.

As stated on the census website, the pay rate in Greene County is $16.50 to $21.50 an hour. Individuals must be 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen to be eligible.

Residents can also apply for jobs at 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3 for more information.

If an applicant is considered, the interview process includes a phone interview and next steps via email. A background check will be required before a new employee begins.

The goal of the 2020 census is to “count everyone once, only once and in the right place,” according to the county website. Individuals, for the first time, will be able to respond online as well as by phone and mail.

Census data affects how much federal funding is allocated to state and local governments, the redistricting of state legislative districts, forecasting transportation and infrastructure needs and designing facilities for the elderly, children, and people with disabilities.

