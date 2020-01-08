City offering CPR, first aid classes

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn Fire Department is offering multiple CPR and First Aid classes in the coming months.

Participants will be awarded certification or re-certification and is open to Fairborn citizens or non-citizens who are 12 years and elder. Cost is $25 per class and a minimum of five individuals must register for the class to take place. If an individual registers but the class does not meet the minimum attendance criteria, they will be notified via phone or email that the class has been canceled. Class sizes are limited to 20 participants.

All classes are scheduled to take place on Friday; participants must be registered by the Wednesday before the class is scheduled to take place. Visit https://bit.ly/2Fss61Z to register.

CPR classes are scheduled to take place:

– Friday, Jan. 17; registration deadline Wednesday, Jan. 15.

– Friday, March 20; registration deadline Wednesday, March 18.

– Friday, May 22; registration deadline Wednesday, May 20.

– Friday, July 17; registration deadline Wednesday, July 15.

– Friday, Sept. 18; registration deadline Wednesday, Sept. 16.

– Friday, Nov. 20; registration deadline Wednesday, Nov. 18.

First Aid classes are scheduled to take place:

– Friday, Feb. 21; registration deadline Wednesday, Feb. 19.

– Friday, April 17; registration deadline Wednesday, April 15.

– Friday, June 19; registration deadline Wednesday, June 17.

– Friday, Aug. 21; registration deadline Wednesday, Aug. 19.

– Friday, Oct. 16; registration deadline Wednesday, Oct. 14.

– Friday, Dec. 18; registration deadline Wednesday, Dec. 16.