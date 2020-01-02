St. Christopher to host blood drive

FAIRBORN – Make a New Year’s resolution to help save lives by donating at the St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church community blood drive 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4 in the Fellowship Hall, 1501 North Broad St.

Everyone who registers to donate can bundle up with the free Blood Donor Winter Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Many CBC community blood drives now include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are in high demand. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make a donation, organize a blood drive or bring the CBC’s education program to a school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule an appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

