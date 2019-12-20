WPAFB pre-registrars eligible vets for access

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base began pre-registering eligible veterans for installation access Dec. 16, giving veterans the opportunity to use the commissary, military exchange and certain Morale Welfare and Recreation facilities.

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act allows veterans with service-connected disabilities and their caregivers, Purple Heart recipients, Medal of Honor recipients and former prisoners of war, the option to use some installation facilities and services.

“The population of eligible personnel that reside within one hour of WPAFB is estimated at 7.4 thousand,” said Patrick Poth, Plans and Program chief, 88th Security Forces Squadron. “It is unknown what number of that population already has access to WPAFB.”

Pre-registration will continue through Monday, Dec. 30, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Visitor Control Center, building 286. However, holiday hours may affect these times. Eligible veterans and caregivers can access the installation beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

Installation access will not be granted to any individual not passing the background check. In order to be eligible for installation access, veterans or caregivers must have the following:

– Veterans must be enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Healthcare and possess a Veteran’s Health Identification Card. This identification card can be read by the Defense Biometrics Identification System on Wright-Patt and establishes identity and purpose. Once the cardholder is vetted, the VHIC card will be the credential registered in DBIDS at the visitor control center and used at the installation entry control point.

– Veterans with a 0 percent service-connected disability rating, considered priority group 8E, are also afforded these privileges. These individuals must possess a real ID compliant driver’s license, or other acceptable credential, as an identity credential, as well as a VA-issued Health Eligibility Center form that explicitly assigns them to priority group 8E due to their income as purpose. Once the individual is vetted, the Real ID will be registered in DBIDS and used as the credential at the installation entry control point. A DBIDS credential will be issued when a Real ID is not available.

– Caregivers must possess a Veteran’s Administration issued letter that establishes purpose. All caregivers will need to provide their VA letter, approved identity proofing documents and pass a background check. Once complete, the Real ID will be registered in DBIDS and used as the credential at the installation entry control point. A DBIDS credential will be issued when a Real ID is not available.

– Individuals accompanying the card/letter holders, not to exceed five, will have the purpose of the card/letter holder conveyed to them, such as spouse and adult children. All persons are required to establish identity and pass a background check at the Visitor Control Center. Once the identity and background check is complete, those individuals will be granted a 24 hour pass. This process will be accomplished for every visit. Accompanying individuals must remain with the VHIC holder or VA caregiver while on the installation.

Identity and background checks will be completed 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Visitor’s Control Center, building 286. During weekends, holidays and wing down days, background checks will be completed at either gate 12A, located on State Route 444 or at gate 19B, located on National Road. However, pre-registration will only be completed at the Visitor Control Center.

A few items to remember when entering the installation:

– The Trusted Traveler policy does not apply in this situation. All vehicle occupants must have their credentials checked through DBIDS by an Installation Entry Controller, prior to entering the installation.

– MWR facility access is limited to Category C retail/revenue generating activities on Wright-Patt, such as entertainment, clubs, recreational lodging, special interest activities, bowling, golf, restaurants, equipment rental, movie theaters, vehicle storage and more.

– Other MWR programs and facilities supported primarily with appropriated funds are not authorized for access, such as gyms and fitness centers, libraries, child care centers, etc.

– As with any installation, credentials must be registered at each base individuals are requesting access to.

Due to the number of individuals currently accessing the installation daily, individuals may experience longer wait times to get onto the installation between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information pertaining to base access, please contact the Security Forces Squadron Pass and ID at 937-257-6264.