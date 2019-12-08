WSU students given ‘fuzz therapy’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University students were all smiles in the midst of their finals week as the institution hosted puppies on campus Dec. 6 to offer the students “fuzz therapy.”

The puppies are service dogs in-training provided by 4 Paws 4 Ability in Xenia. Wright State students can be spotted throughout the year taking care of 4 Paws 4 Ability dogs to help socialize them before they are put to work.

According to Wright State Spokesperson Seth Bauguess, hosting service dogs-in training speaks to the university’s mission of accessibility and inclusiveness of students with disabilities. He said “fuzz therapy” gives the students a break from finals week crunch time to allow them to come back to their studies with a breath of fresh air.

Wright State student Maggie Rodriguez, a participant in the 4 Paws 4 Ability campus program, said the program started seven-to-eight years ago. Rodriguez shared that she feels it is “fun” to volunteer for the program and be included as part of the dogs individual journeys to becoming a service animal.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University students were offered “fuzz therapy” Dec. 6 to give them a reason to smile in the midst of finals week. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_wsufuzztherapy3.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University students were offered “fuzz therapy” Dec. 6 to give them a reason to smile in the midst of finals week. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University students were offered “fuzz therapy” Dec. 6 to give them a reason to smile in the midst of finals week. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_wsufuzztherapy5.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University students were offered “fuzz therapy” Dec. 6 to give them a reason to smile in the midst of finals week. Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University students were offered “fuzz therapy” Dec. 6 to give them a reason to smile in the midst of finals week. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_wsufuzztherapy4.jpg Whitney Vickers | Greene County News Wright State University students were offered “fuzz therapy” Dec. 6 to give them a reason to smile in the midst of finals week. A steady line formed in the Dunbar Library as students waited their turn to hold and snuggle the puppies. Approximately 30 students were observed. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_wsufuzztherapy2.jpg A steady line formed in the Dunbar Library as students waited their turn to hold and snuggle the puppies. Approximately 30 students were observed. A steady line formed in the Dunbar Library as students waited their turn to hold and snuggle the puppies. Approximately 30 students were observed. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/12/web1_wsufuzztherapy1.jpg A steady line formed in the Dunbar Library as students waited their turn to hold and snuggle the puppies. Approximately 30 students were observed.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.