Man indicted for rape of child

XENIA — A Greene County Grand Jury indicted a man last week for the rape of a child younger than 13.

Matthew M. Jones, 45, faces the first-degree felony charge in Greene County Common Pleas Court as a result of an investigation by the FBI and Xenia Police Division.

According to Greene County Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller, the offense occurred in Xenia between May and November 2003.

Jones was recently convicted of producing child pornography in Federal District Court and is in federal custody, the release said. Additional charges are pending in Montgomery County.

Court documents indicate Jones is being held on a $250,000, no 10 percent bond in the Shelby County Jail.

Judge Michael A. Buckwalter is assigned to the case.

Suspect in federal custody

By Anna Bolton

