One dead, one injured after crash on S.R. 235 near Sandhill Road

BATH TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Xenia Post troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on State Route 235 near Sandhill Road this morning.

According to OSHP Xenia Post Commander Lt. Matt Schmenk, Chantal M. Baldwin, 25 of Huber Heights, was driving a red 2013 Nissan Sentra heading southbound on State Route 235 when she went left-of-center for an unknown reason and struck head-on a northbound 2007 silver Ford Focus, driven by David L. Wilson, age 57 of Fairborn.

OSHP said Baldwin was pronounced dead at the scene and Wilson was seriously injured.

Fairborn Medic 1 transported Wilson to Miami Valley Hospital.

The cause of the crash, potential alcohol involvement and seat belt usage is currently under investigation.