All invited to community Thanksgiving meal

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn community is invited to share a free Thanksgiving meal among friends as key organizers of the annual event feel that no one should eat alone.

“I don’t want people to be hungry,” Fairborn Senior Center Executive Director Ellen Slone-Farthing said in a previous interview. “There’s people out there who don’t have the means and there’s people out there who don’t want to be alone — come and eat.”

The meal will include Thanksgiving favorites including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, cranberry sauce, corn, pies and more. Seatings will take place at noon and 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St., while meal home deliveries for those who are home-bound during the holiday will be completed by 11:30 a.m.

Maple Heights Baptist Church Pastor Chris Tannereuther will offer entertainment with his singing.

“Please don’t eat alone,” Slone-Farthing said. “Come and eat lunch with us.”

The Fairborn Senior Center has partnered with local organizations including the Fairborn Rotary Club and Fairborn Lions Club to offer the event to the community. Senior center officials will begin prepping for the meal, including cooking 35 25-pound turkeys, early next week as they are prepared to feed 500 individuals.

The Fairborn Senior Center is also still accepting donations to help the meal come together. To donate, reserve a seat, sign up for home a delivery or ask to volunteer, call the Fairborn Senior Center at 937-878-4141.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

