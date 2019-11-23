Not just turkeys

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry volunteers pack 1,200 meal bags Nov. 21, the night before the Thanksgiving Giveaway. Each set of bags per family contained ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving dinner — stuffing, broth, potatoes, gravy, green beans, mushroom soup, macaroni and cheese, milk, pumpkin and pie crusts. Pantry clients also received a turkey.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry volunteers pack 1,200 meal bags Nov. 21, the night before the Thanksgiving Giveaway. Each set of bags per family contained ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving dinner — stuffing, broth, potatoes, gravy, green beans, mushroom soup, macaroni and cheese, milk, pumpkin and pie crusts. Pantry clients also received a turkey.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry volunteers pack 1,200 meal bags Nov. 21, the night before the Thanksgiving Giveaway. Each set of bags per family contained ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving dinner — stuffing, broth, potatoes, gravy, green beans, mushroom soup, macaroni and cheese, milk, pumpkin and pie crusts. Pantry clients also received a turkey.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Xenia Area Fish Food Pantry volunteers pack 1,200 meal bags Nov. 21, the night before the Thanksgiving Giveaway. Each set of bags per family contained ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving dinner — stuffing, broth, potatoes, gravy, green beans, mushroom soup, macaroni and cheese, milk, pumpkin and pie crusts. Pantry clients also received a turkey.