FHS awards Team Pride members

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School is awarding its Team Pride members.
In order to better facilitate incoming freshmen in their transition into high school, teachers in the core subjects of English, Math, Science and Social Studies have been organized into a team to better address the needs of students during this critical time.
Team Pride teachers and administrators coordinate with teachers and counselors at Baker Middle School to identify students with the greatest potential for growth, and the greatest need for guidance during this transitional period. The goal of Team Pride is to ensure that these students have the best opportunity for a successful start to their high school career that will lay the foundation for current and future academic excellence throughout high school and beyond graduation.
Team Pride was originally formed roughly 18 years ago, under the name Team Delta. Since that time, the team’s name has changed, the teacher’s have changed, but it’s mission has stayed the same.
The award ceremony was for “Outstanding Students” that have met a high academic standard, as well as excellent attendance and impeccable behavior.
Among the many Team Pride students that have excelled in the transition into high school this year, the following students have exceeded the expectations and earned the recognition of “Outstanding Student:”
Kaleya Allison
Kaydence Allison
Noah Boise
Jayden Bright
Bryce Duvall
Jacob Hughes
Shaun Johnson
Jacob Korns
Chavon Lewis
Korbin Long
Skyler MacLean
Kaelyn Offill
Georgia Pratt-Wood
Tracen Quigley
Maddison Sandrock
William Sellers
Garrett Shuttleworth
CJ Toppings
Teachers/staff provided each student with a certificate and hosted a dinner.