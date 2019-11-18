FHS awards Team Pride members

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School is awarding its Team Pride members.

In order to better facilitate incoming freshmen in their transition into high school, teachers in the core subjects of English, Math, Science and Social Studies have been organized into a team to better address the needs of students during this critical time.

Team Pride teachers and administrators coordinate with teachers and counselors at Baker Middle School to identify students with the greatest potential for growth, and the greatest need for guidance during this transitional period. The goal of Team Pride is to ensure that these students have the best opportunity for a successful start to their high school career that will lay the foundation for current and future academic excellence throughout high school and beyond graduation.

Team Pride was originally formed roughly 18 years ago, under the name Team Delta. Since that time, the team’s name has changed, the teacher’s have changed, but it’s mission has stayed the same.

The award ceremony was for “Outstanding Students” that have met a high academic standard, as well as excellent attendance and impeccable behavior.

Among the many Team Pride students that have excelled in the transition into high school this year, the following students have exceeded the expectations and earned the recognition of “Outstanding Student:”

Kaleya Allison

Kaydence Allison

Noah Boise

Jayden Bright

Bryce Duvall

Jacob Hughes

Shaun Johnson

Jacob Korns

Chavon Lewis

Korbin Long

Skyler MacLean

Kaelyn Offill

Georgia Pratt-Wood

Tracen Quigley

Maddison Sandrock

William Sellers

Garrett Shuttleworth

CJ Toppings

Teachers/staff provided each student with a certificate and hosted a dinner.