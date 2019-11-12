Fairborn highlights Veterans Day

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn highlighted Veterans Day Nov. 11. It invited Col. Thomas Sherman, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, to serve as the keynote speaker. Veterans from each conflict dating back to World War II through current happenings were represented.

The Fairborn High School Junior ROTC students posted flags from each military branch, and unfolded a flag to honor a fallen Bath Township veteran. Fairborn High School music students played the National Anthem. One student played Taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The event was co-hosted by the Fairborn Senior Center and the American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526.

