Voters support all but one local issue

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County voters passed all but one of the local issues listed on the ballots.

Local issues, including charter amendments, renewal levies and an additional levy, were divided by precincts. The Greene County Parks District was the only issue voted for county-wide. All results and vote tallies are based on amended unofficial election results posted by the Greene County Board of Elections.

Local issues and levies included:

Bath Township Fire Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 7 mills for give years, commencing in 2020.

Yes: 409 votes, or more than 77 percent of the votes;

No: 119, or more than 22 percent of the votes.

Cedarville Township and Village Fire Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 2 mills for five years, commencing in 2020.

Yes: 411, or more than 81 percent of the votes;

No: 96, or more than 18 percent of the votes.

Cedarville Township and Village Current Expenses Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 1 mill for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 396 or more than 78 percent of the votes;

No: 110 or more than 21 percent of the votes.

Silvercreek Township and Jamestown Village Fire Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 2.3 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 528 or more than 77 percent of the votes;

No: 154 or more than 22 percent of the votes.

Ceasarscreek Township Fire Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 1.5 mills for five years commencing in 2019.

Yes: 155 or more than 74 percent of the votes;

No: 52 or more than 25 percent of the votes.

Beavercreek Township Fire Tax Levy

Additional levy worth 3.5 for a continuing period of time commencing in 2019.

Yes: 5,916 or more than 58 percent of the votes;

No: 4,186 or more than 41 percent of the votes.

Xenia Township Fire and EMS Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 3 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 829 or more than 78 percent of the votes;

No: 233 or more than 21 percent of the votes.

Greene County Park District Operations Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 0.9 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 18,094 or more than 71 percent of the votes;

No: 7,181 or more than 28 percent of the votes.

Jamestown Village Police Tax Levy

Renewal levy worth 3.5 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 246 or more than 70 percent of the votes;

No: 104 or more than 29 percent of the votes.

Clifton Village Current Expense Levy

Renewal levy worth 6.5 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 16 or more than 84 percent of the votes;

No: three, or more than 15 percent of the votes.

Clifton Village Current Expense Levy

Renewal levy worth 2 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: 16 votes or more than 84 percent of the votes;

No: three votes or more than 15 percent of the votes.

Yellow Springs Charter Amendment

Allowing 16-year-old village citizens to vote on Yellow Springs races and issues, and lengthening the mayor’s term from its current two years to four years.

Yes: 635 or more than 47 percent of the votes;

No: 699 or more than 52 percent of the votes.

Beavercreek City Charter Amendment

The charter amendment included five parts:

1. Allowing a member of city council who is elected to office of mayor during their term to serve the full term as mayor, but not exceeding 10 years served as a council member and mayor combined.

2. Reducing the number of required readings for council to pass an ordinance from three down to two.

3. Requiring affirmative vote of five council members to appoint a city manager.

4. Requiring affirmative vote of five council members to remove a city manager.

5. Allowing a member of the board of commissioners to be appointed to more than one Beavercreek board or commission of the city.

Yes: 4,679 or more than 55 percent of the votes;

No: 3,760 or more than 44 percent of the votes.

Southeastern LSC General Improvements (overlap issue)

Renewal levy worth 3 mills for five years commencing in 2020.

Yes: eight or more than 66 percent of the votes;

No: four or more than 33 percent of the votes.

Local option — Sunday sales at Aldi in Beavercreek

Yes: 255 or more than 77 percent of the votes;

No: 75 or more than 22 percent of the votes.

Local option — Sunday sales at True North in Sugarcreek Township

Yes: 131 or more than 79 percent of votes;

No: 33 or more than 20 percent of votes.

Local Option — Casey’s General Store in Xenia

Yes: 141 or more than 65 percent of votes;

No: 75 or more than 34 percent of votes.

File photo The 2019 General Election took place on Nov. 5. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/11/web1_voters1.jpg File photo The 2019 General Election took place on Nov. 5.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

