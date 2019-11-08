Fairborn to honor veterans

FAIRBORN — Monday marks the 11th day of the 11th month — Veterans Day — and the City of Fairborn will honor all who served.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St., veterans represented from each war dating back to World War II through the current conflicts taking place in Southwest Asia, will be honored.

Col. Thomas Sherman, commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will serve as the guest speaker. Meanwhile, invited guests include State Representative Rick Perales, representatives from Congressman Mike Turner’s office as well as civic leaders from various Greene County and City of Fairborn veterans groups.

Veterans who attend the event will be presented with a special veterans pin and certificate. The Fairborn Senior Center posted in its monthly flyer that veterans who wish to be honored during the ceremony should contact the center at 937-878-4141 and provide their name, branch of service, rank and awards.

“Veterans Day is not a day of sadness,” Former American Legion Dignam-Whitmore Post 526 Commander Chuck Knaub said in a previous interview. “It is a day of thankfulness for veterans of our country who served when asked.”

The Fairborn High School Junior ROTC will fold an interment flag of Post 526 namesake Private Robert F. Whitmore as a tribute to fallen veterans. A firing squad salute and playing of Taps will conclude the event, followed by the traditional Veterans Day beans and cornbread lunch. Upon the conclusion of the event, veterans can meet with and assist Baker Middle School eighth grade students as they place flags on the graves of veterans at Fairfield Cemetery.

The event is co-hosted this year by the Fairborn Senior Center and the American Legion Post 526.

“Veterans Day is a day where we honor and thank all veterans for their service to our country,” Former American Legion Post 526 Commander Spence Chaney said. “We hope all veterans and citizens will attend this ceremony.”

File photos The City of Fairborn will highlight Veterans Day with a ceremony slated to begin 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St. Pictured is a previous Veterans Day ceremony.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

