Lester leads votes for Bath Township Board of Trustees

BATH TOWNSHIP — Kassie Lester led the race for a four-year term on the Bath Township Board of Trustees commencing Jan. 1, 2020, according to incomplete election results as of press time.

She ran against Jeff Flora and Tim Steininger and had 324 or more than 47 percent of votes, compared to 157 or more than 23 percent and 196 or more than 28 percent votes casted for Flora and Steininger, respectively.

As of press time, 677 votes had been counted with three of 30, or 10 percent, of precincts reporting.

According to The Greene County Tea Party, residents of the City of Fairborn vote for Bath Township Trustee candidates, but Bath Township residents do not vote for Fairborn City Council candidates.

Lester, a long-time citizen of Bath Township, explained during a Meet the Candidates event hosted by the Greene County Tea Party Oct. 15 that she ran for a seat on the Bath Township Board of Trustees after attending township meetings for several years and observing what she describes as citizen comments “not being taken to heart” by township officials.

As a township citizen, she said she is directly impacted by what takes place in the area.

Bath Township previously partnered with the City of Fairborn for its fire/EMS services. However, due to rising costs imposed by Fairborn on Bath Township residents in order to continue providing fire/EMS services, The Bath Township Board of Trustees opted to enter into contracts with multiple neighboring townships to provide fire/EMS services.

Lester questioned during her presentation if Bath Township was getting the best fire/EMS services for its money and said data concerning response times should be examined before deciding what the best course of action would be moving forward. She ultimately highlighted that the lives of Bath Township residents should not be put on the line.

She also addressed during her presentation the biodigester facility, which has been a frequent topic of discussion for current board of trustee members and Bath Township citizens.

Lester highlighted that it’s important that the township safeguards its residents and prevent the area from “becoming Flint, Michigan.”

She concluded her presentation saying she plans to stay in the township for the rest of her life, “as long as she can afford the property taxes,” she said with a smile.

Lester has been married for 35 years and has three daughters, as well as grand-children and great-grand-children.

