UPDATE: Allen, Knepp, Stanton earn city council seats

CORRECTION: The Fairborn Daily Herald initially reported that incumbent Terry Burkert won a seat in Fairborn City Council. However, that information was based on incomplete unofficial election results as of press time. Clinton Allen, Kevin Knepp and Tana Stanton tallied the most votes. We apologize for the error.

FAIRBORN — Three new candidates tallied the most votes for three available seats on Fairborn City Council.

According to incomplete election results as of press time, Clinton Allen, Kevin Knepp and Tana Stanton had the most votes to serve a four-year term on Fairborn City Council commencing Jan. 1, 2020.

Allen earned 1,486 or more than 21 percent of the votes, while Knepp received 1,516 or more than 21 percent of votes and Stanton tallied 1,489 or more than 21 percent of votes, respectively.

The remaining candidates included Terry Burkert and Rodney McCubbins. Burkert earned 1,430 or more than 20 percent of votes, while McCubbins received 1,132 or more than 16 percent of votes, respectively.

Those vote totals are subject to change. The Greene County Board of Elections scheduled an emergency meeting today at 2 p.m. to amend the final unofficial results for the Nov. 5, 2019 General Election, according to a notice from Greene County Board of Elections Director Llyn McCoy.

Allen said during a Meet the Candidates event hosted Oct. 15 by the Greene County Tea Party that he would bring to the table collaboration, communication and leadership, adding that if he is elected, “he would be here for citizens, and citizens would hear from him.”

Allen shared that he is “ecstatic” about the city’s recent growth, but added that he wishes to see the city grow even more. He said it is important that while the city continues to grow that it “get in front of secondary affects of growth” such as the possibility of running out of space in the future.

Stanton said during the event that she is running for council because she wants to see the city utilize more green energy, adding that it would be cost effective, appealing to young individuals and result in lower pollution.

As part of the city charter, election candidates are required to collect at least 50 signatures before turning in their election petitions to be placed on the ballot. Stanton said as she was collecting signatures for her petition, she spoke with local citizens about their thoughts with how things have been going in their community and learned that while streets was their top concern, communication between city officials and citizens was another. She said there is room for improvement with city communication and vowed that she would seek new ways to stay connected with citizens to get more individuals involved in city discussions.

Knepp shared during the Meet the Candidates event that he feels it’s important to bring more recreation and leisurely activities to Fairborn, as business leaders will look at what an area can bring to its employees before settling there — and attracting good companies will bring quality jobs to Fairborn.

Knepp said he would like to see the Interstate-675 and Interstate-70 interchange become more developed. He also highlighted the importance of addressing local housing, homelessness and drug use. He commended the Fairborn Police Department as well as its military-friendliness. Knepp added that he would like to see the city keep its momentum going.

