Halloween sweet at fairgrounds

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.
Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.