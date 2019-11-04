Halloween sweet at fairgrounds

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.

Kids, with pails in hand, kept out of the cold Halloween night to trunk-or-treat at the Greene County Fairgrounds. All left with sweet treats.