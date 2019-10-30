CROP Walk raises more than $5,000

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn United Methodist Church raised $5,661 during its 39th annual Community Responding to Overcome Poverty (CROP) Walk with the help of 52 participants.

The CROP Walk aims to end hunger “one step at a time.” Church officials said at least $1,415 will benefit the Fairborn FISH Food Pantry, while $4,246 will go toward the Church World Service and other hunger agencies to assist individuals in need around the globe.

The 52 walkers came from various churches around the community, including nine from the Fairborn United Methodist Church; two from Faith Ignited; 17 from First Baptist Church of Fairborn’ seven from First Presbyterian Church of Fairborn; one from Light of Christ; one from Mary Help of Christians; nine from Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church; three from Unity; and three from Yellow Springs United Methodist Church.

Fairborn United Methodist Church reported that the local churches who donated the most funds include Fairborn United Methodist Church, who donated $1,882; First Presbyterian Church of Fairborn, who donated $1,760; and Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church, who donated $943.

The individuals who collected the most funds include Darrel Leister, who has participated for 36 years and raised $1,235 for the 2019 walk; Esther Lloyd, who has participated for 28 years and raised $882 for the 2019 event; and Mary Gale, who has walked for a cause for the last 15 years and raised $630 during the 2019 event. The Fairborn United Methodist Church also reported that door prizes were awarded to Beth Evans and Gabe Kunkle.

“Many thanks to all the walkers, sponsors, registration helpers, and prayer warriors who made this walk a success,” CROP Walk Spokesperson Sally Heys wrote about the event. “Please collect your pledges and turn them in as soon as possible so this money can begin to help people all over the world.”

If individuals would like to donate or would like more information, they can contact Bob Andes at 937-878-8629. The 2020 Fairborn CROP Walk is slated for Oct. 11, 2020.