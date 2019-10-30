Students pick up awards

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School AFJROTC students excelled at a recent drill meet at Springboro High School.

The group also had a special visitor Oct. 28 — Class of 2007 graduate Betsy Scarberry, who is currently serving in the Air Force.

Scarberry graduated from the United State Air Force Academy in 2011 and is currently a captain serving in the Air Force. Scarberry answered questions from current students and shared information about her experiences while a student at Fairborn High School, the Air Force Academy and in her current role. She has travelled throughout Europe and served in Afghanistan.

“There is life outside of Fairborn and I had a great experience in Fairborn City Schools and ROTC was part of that experience,” Scarberry said.

The AFJROTC students received the following awards:

– Second place varsity color guard – Joshua Honan, Jared Markland, James Tillotson and Danielle Kulling;

– First place Armed Exhibition Solo – Joshua Honan;

– First place Hybrid Du o- Danielle Kulling and James Tillotson;

– sixth place Overall Individual Drill Down – Joshua Honan.