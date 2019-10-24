Posted on by

Senior center party gets spooky


Photos courtesy GCCOA Twenty-seven seniors attended the Jamestown Senior Center Halloween Party Oct. 19. The event featured spooky treats and games including a spider scramble and a pumpkin walk. Seniors won prizes for the scariest, funniest, best and most original costume.

