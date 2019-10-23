FCS honors students, staff

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City School District honored students and staff who officials describe as exemplary members of its school community.

The program aims to recognize students and staff who go the extra mile, demonstrate exemplary effort and who contribute in a positive manner to improve the school environment. The students selected from each grade level are two of only eight students who will be awarded this highest honor this school year.

Honorees were recognized for their work at each of the district’s buildings.

From Fairborn Primary School/Wright Campus:

– Staff member: Tammy Elliott

– FCEA Staff member: Julie Schaefer

– Preschool students: Myla McCubbin and Kristoff Pavick

– Kindergarten students: Rosie Greiner and Connor Vance

– First grade students: Taylor Boger and Anthony-Joseph Smith

– Second grade students: Maya Arceo and Michael Hale

– Third grade students: Stella Brandenburg and Cooper Scarborough

From Fairborn Intermediate School:

– Fourth grade students: Kaitlin Alting and Trent Davidson

– Fifth grade students: Christina Moore and Shaun Vance

From Baker Middle School:

– Staff member: Taylor Davis

– Sixth grade students: Chelsea McKenzie and Noah Gazdik

– Seventh grade students: Emily Wright and Nathan Smith

– Eighth grade students: Jada Eskridge and Christian Skidmore

From Fairborn High School:

– Staff member: Jason Skidmore

– Ninth grade students: Chavon Lewis and Ethyn Smith

– 10th grade students: Kamyah Coleman and Noah Johnson

– 11th grade students: McKenna Wagers and Ben Stewart

– 12th grade students: Kirstin Kennedy and Khalid Weeks

Honorees also receive a special Skyhawk Pride shirt which is only given to those students and staff members who receive this award. The Fairborn Board of Education is proud to honor the students and staff who officials said, in word and deed, help to create a culture of caring and excellence in the Fairborn City School District.