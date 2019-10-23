Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to “chuck” pumpkins at annual event

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s 15th Annual Pumpkin Chuck will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Open to the public, competitors and spectators can enter through the Spinning Road entrance, located near the flight line.

Sponsored by AFLCMC/EN and EZ directorates, this STEM event is for the whole family. Competitors must register their machine, listing the type of chucker it is and the category they would like to enter.

There are three categories competitors can enter:

– Class A, which is the large pumpkin chuck for 8 to 10 pound pumpkins, which compete for furthest distance.

– Class B, chucks smaller 2 pound pumpkins, and also compete for furthest distance. Machine size is limited for this class.

– Class C, the Human-Powered machines accuracy competition, competes for pumpkin location accuracy upon landing.

Other contests include the pumpkin pie baking contest. Participants can take part in the Class P pumpkin pie baking contest by entering two 9-inch pies.

Food trucks, a kid’s zone and live music will also be available.

Application, rules, frequently asked questions, types of chuckers, event description and schedule of events are on the Pumpkin Chuck Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PumpkinChuckDayton.

For additional information and Pumpkin Chuck registration, contact Matt Hampshire at matthew.hampshire@us.af.mil