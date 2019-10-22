Wine tasting to help local animal training center

XENIA — A local animal behavior training center is holding an event that’s definitely for the dogs.

Helping Animals Lost and Orphaned (HALO) in Xenia is sponsoring Wine and Wags from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Caesars Creek Vineyards. The fund-raiser will feature five wine tastings, along with food, a silent auction, yard games, and a ring toss where winners can take a bottle of wine home with them.

The silent auction features items from Patriot Power Washing, Live Better Relaxation & Massage, Kendra Scott Jewelry, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, Dayton Art Institute, Raise Your Brush, Square One, Pedal Wagon, Magic Mountain, Piccaboo, and Warped Wing Brewery.

The cost is $30, and includes the five wine pairings, food from Sweets Boutique, and a customized wine glass. Non-alcohol tickets are $15. The price is $35 at the door.

Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcomed.

“If people want to bring their dogs and dress them up, they can,” said Cathy Brown, HALO’s public relations specialist.

Those who bring their pets can have a paw print canvas created in lieu of the wine glass.

HALO — a non-profit organization — provides innovative science-based behavior modification for shelter and rescued animals with the goal of finding and keeping forever homes. Additionally, HALO offers boarding services and behavior training.

Tickets are available at www.halok9behavior.networkforgood.com.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.