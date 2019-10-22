Posted on by

A spooktacular weekend


Fairborn hosts 8th Annual Halloween Festival

Submitted photos Several community members and out-of-towners gathered in the City of Fairborn over the weekend to celebrate the spooky season for its 8th Annual Halloween Festival.

Families were invited to booth trick-or-treating to close out the festival.


The annual costume contest kicked off the family-fun, followed by the yearly Halloween parade.


