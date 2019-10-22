A spooktacular weekend

Submitted photos
Several community members and out-of-towners gathered in the City of Fairborn over the weekend to celebrate the spooky season for its 8th Annual Halloween Festival.
Families were invited to booth trick-or-treating to close out the festival.
The annual costume contest kicked off the family-fun, followed by the yearly Halloween parade.
The annual costume contest kicked off the family-fun, followed by the yearly Halloween parade.
Submitted photos Several community members and out-of-towners gathered in the City of Fairborn over the weekend to celebrate the spooky season for its 8th Annual Halloween Festival.
Families were invited to booth trick-or-treating to close out the festival.
The annual costume contest kicked off the family-fun, followed by the yearly Halloween parade.
The annual costume contest kicked off the family-fun, followed by the yearly Halloween parade.