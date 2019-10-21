Getting in the Halloween spirit

XENIA — Carol and David Tumbleson are already in the Halloween spirit.

Two weeks away from the ghoulish night, the Xenia residents’ front yard on Montana Drive is replete with ghosts, and goblins and witches.

Oh my!

With the help of daughter, Ami Clevelle, Carol re-purposed many household items to deck the yard, including freaky lights on tomato cages, scary clowns made from baby dolls, a pumpkin made out of a propane tank, and ghosts using Christmas bulbs.

Their display is traditionally a little more reserved, but this year the yard is almost entire full of things that go bump in the night.

“I just did it,” Carol said.

She was even dressed up in costume, scaring the uh, heck, out of this reporter as he walked up the driveway.

We want to see what you can come up with for Halloween. Send photos of your decorated home and/or children in costume to editor@xeniagazette.com.

We’ll publish them in the Thursday, Oct. 31 paper. Deadline for submission is Monday, Oct. 28.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

