Seven write-ins eyeing Xenia Twp. trustee seat

Editor’s note: The final Xenia Meet the Candidates story will run Tuesday, Oct. 22.

XENIA — Seven write-in candidates are competing for one seat on the Xenia Township Board of Trustees.

Of the three spots on the board, trustee Stephen Combs’ term is expiring. He submitted a petition to the Board of Elections, which was ultimately not certified.

Three candidates spoke at the Greene County Tea Party’s Xenia Meet the Candidates Night Oct. 16 ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Officially Roy R. Colbrunn, nicknamed “Tank,” said he’s lived in the township since 1996.

Colbrunn spent four years in the Marine Corps and transferred to the Air Force Reserve before working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A firefighter on base, he then joined the Xenia Township Fire Department, serving for 20 years and retiring in 2016.

For the last two years he’s served on the Xenia Township Zoning Commission, and for the last 12 years he’s served as treasurer on the Xenia Township Firefighters Community Association. He said he’s been instrumental in the association’s purchases including spending $100,000 to buy equipment for the fire department, not using taxpayer dollars.

“I’ve been serving the township for the past 20-some years and I want to continue to do so,” he said. “One of the things that I’ve done throughout my career as a firefighter was train as an Air Force mediator, trying to come to a common sense solution to problems, and I was very successful at that.”

Colbrunn said he’s also a FEMA grant reviewer, and on the board will prioritize fiscal responsibility.

“There’s no reason not to utilize my experience to help Xenia Township get those grants,” he said. “I know the job well and I think it would take a very small learning curve to become a very effective Xenia Township trustee.”

Cindy Gould, a township resident for seven years, said she’s ready to use her skills to help her community.

“I believe in common good for our township and I’d like to keep it going in that direction,” she said.

Gould has a degree in agribusiness. Her experience includes survey work for Clark County Soil and Water Conservation and 22 years working in a health care facility. She’s now a real estate agent, and volunteers for the Greene County Sheriff’s search and rescue team.

“I understand working with people and I do understand checks and balances when it comes to accounting,” she said. “I know how to work and negotiate deals. I know the area because I’ve driven it for over 17 years. And I’m good at getting things done. I am a very hard worker and I’m available all the time.”

Jeremy VanDyne, who works for Buckeye Power Sales, indicated he’s been contemplating a run for some time.

VanDyne served as a firefighter/EMT beginning in 1999.

“I love politics. It’s my hobby,” he said. “I’m a conservative. I’m a Republican. I love everybody but we might have different views. Regardless of who you vote for, let’s get back to humanity, please. We can agree to disagree at times and still want to help one another. And that’s all I really want to get to.”

VanDyne said he’s been going door to door asking residents what they like and dislike about the township.

“My agenda? I don’t have an agenda. It’s not my agenda, folks, I’m working for you if you vote me Xenia Township trustee,” he said. “What’s for the good of the people might not be what I like but that’s what I think you ought to do when you’re running for office. If the majority of the people want something done, I gotta go fight for that.”

Four other write-in candidates weren’t present at the forum: Sheri Combs, John D. Faulkner, Michal Hood and Barbara J. Wead.

Write-in candidates’ names are not printed on the ballot. Voters must spell the names correctly to be counted.

Colbrunn https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_Colbrunn.jpg Colbrunn Gould https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_Gould.jpg Gould VanDyne https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_VanDyne.jpg VanDyne

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498. Follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498. Follow @annadbolton on Facebook.