Seniors ‘On the Edge of Illusion’

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Wright Rehabilitation and Nursing hosted a magic show Oct. 15, featuring John Louis presenting “On the Edge of Illusion.”

Louis performed a juggling act as well as a number of magic tricks. He also involved audience members.

