Seniors ‘On the Edge of Illusion’

Wright Rehabilitation and Nursing hosted a magic show Oct. 15, featuring John Louis presenting “On the Edge of Illusion.”
Louis performed a juggling act as well as a number of magic tricks. He also involved audience members.
