Census job recruitment underway

XENIA — The recruiting of temporary workers for the 2020 Census is underway in Greene County.

A census recruitment informational session will be held 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the first floor conference room of the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St. Residents can attend to learn more about available jobs and apply for jobs to earn extra income while helping the community.

The U.S. Census Bureau, RPCC of Greene County, the City of Xenia, the Greene County Public Library and the 2020 Greene County Complete Count Committee are hosting the event.

The census is often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization. This local meeting is just one effort of the U.S. Census Bureau to recruit 2.7 million people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count. In the spring of 2020, the Census Bureau will launch the largest 2020 Census field operation, known as Nonresponse Follow-up. Census Takers will knock on doors to follow up with households who have not responded to the census questionnaire.

Applicants can qualify for both field and office positions. The office positions, which are more limited, will be located in area census offices. The role of these offices is to recruit, select, hire, train, manage, and pay all office and field staff who work within the designated boundaries of the geographic territory assigned to the office.

The Census Bureau is in the process of opening 248 offices to support the 2020 Census. As these offices become ready for business, they are listed at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.

To apply, residents can visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 and select option 3 for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.

Those who are being considered for a position will receive a telephone interview. If offered a job, they will receive instructions on next steps via email.

Applicants will need to complete paperwork online and make an appointment to get fingerprinted for the background check. Once they are offered the job, there will be a period of time before their start date to allow time for the background clearance process. To search for possible management positions, go to USAjobs.gov.

Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.

Call RPCC with questions at 937-562-7480.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/10/web1_census.jpg