City aims to improve roadway walkability

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council has entered into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for upcoming construction projects for roadways city officials consider gateways into the community.

The City of Fairborn Engineering Division was awarded grants by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and ODOT for projects aimed at improving walkability of both Broad Street and Col. Glenn Highway.

Broad Street

The city will begin a project in 2023 that will stretch from the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base entrance on Broad Street down to Dayton Drive and to Pierce Drive. Fairborn City Engineer Lee Harris said during a presentation to council Oct. 7 that the projects are aimed at making the roadway more pedestrian and bicyclist friendly. A waterline will be added during the project as well.

The grant is for $350,000 of total estimated project cost, which is $2,915,131. While construction for the project is not expected to take place until 2023, the design phase of the project is estimated to begin in early 2020.

“[This is] a gateway to Fairborn,” Council member Donna Wilson said during the meeting. “Perhaps it would let people from the base see that too, and maybe they’ll come in and frequent some of our businesses. It’ll make Fairborn look a whole lot nicer.”

Col. Glenn Highway

Col. Glenn Highway will additionally receive a face-lift to make the roadway more pedestrian-friendly. Harris said the project will stretch from the city’s western corporation limit to Old Yellow Springs Road. It will add a sidewalk to the south side of the roadway and add a mid-block crossing.

The city applied for and received a grant of $920,349. The total estimated project cost is $1,164,999. Construction is estimated to begin in 2022, while the design phase is currently underway.

Sidewalks will be added on both sides of the roadway in the future. Harris said due to the scope of the total project, it was broken down into two parts. While the first half of the project will add a sidewalk along the south side of the roadway as well as a mid-block crossing, the second half will add a sidewalk along the opposite side of the roadway and improve aesthetics.

The original project design included many landscaping projects. However, if the costs for the project become too much, the city may forgo the landscaping.

“Both are good projects for Fairborn,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.