Fairborn High School names 2019 homecoming court

Submitted photos

Fairborn High School has named its 2019 homecoming court. Freshmen representatives are Bryce Parker and Kelsey Fugate; sophomore representatives are Landon Krall and Grace Akers; junior representatives are Gabe Avilez and Jenna Rankins. The senior court nominations include Jackson Coolman and Mallory Shroyer, Jack Martin and Kendall Winn, Austin Moore and Madison Dewell as well as Nathan Walburn and Kat Kinman. The homecoming football game takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 against Vandalia Butler High School.

The senior court nominations include Jackson Coolman and Mallory Shroyer, Jack Martin and Kendall Winn, Austin Moore and Madison Dewell as well as Nathan Walburn and Kat Kinman.