GCP&T to unveil championship disc golf course

XENIA — Recreational and competitive disc golf players will soon have a world-class course to play close to home.

Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) is inviting the public to the ribbon cutting for the new Caesar Ford Park Disc Golf Course 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at 520 S. Stringtown Road. Refreshments and commemorative discs will be available while supplies last.

The public is also invited to participate in the Innova Disc Golf Pro Clinic with PDGA Pro World Champion Steve Wisecup and FPO Champion Christine Jennings. Wisecup and Jennings have strong connections to the area. Born and raised in Dayton, Wisecup now lives in California and works for Innova. Jennings lives and works in the Dayton area as an Innova-sponsored Female Pro Open player. The clinic is free and will start at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Participation in the Best In Dayton (BID) Finale tournament round on Saturday morning and the Break the Chains Doubles after the clinic are open to the public as well. Pre-registration for both events is encouraged. Each pre-registered player in the BID tournament will receive lunch and a Grip It and Rip It signature disc by J. Gary Dropcho. The pre-registration form can be found at dgscene.com/CFPGrandOpening

On par with top-rated disc golf facilities around the world, the Caesar Ford Park Disc Golf Course was designed by J. Gary Dropcho, senior course designer with over 30 years of experience in the sport. Local enthusiasts anticipate that this course will draw interest from around the U.S. and from other countries. Course planning and development was supported by Brian Crabtree and the team at Dayton Disc Golf, as well as Innova Disc Golf.

For more information, visit gcparkstrails.com, call 937-562-6440 or email info@gcparkstrails.com.