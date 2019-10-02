Pastel artist featured at FAA meeting

FAIRBORN — Pastel Artist Kathryn Smithson will be the featured demonstration artist at the upcoming Fairborn Art Association meeting.

The meeting will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Fairborn Central Building, 221 N. Central Ave. The public is invited to attend.

Smithson, who is from Columbus, started drawing in high school using graphite. She was coached by her mother, also an artist, and switched to colored pencil and pastels in 2003. Smithson currently prefers pastels and has painted many paintings of birds, pets, various other animals, landscapes and flowers. Examples of her art may be viewed at: http://www.kathrynsart.50megs.com/ .

Smithson is treasurer of the Westerville Ohio Art league, and served as president in 2007-2008. She is also a member of The Ohio Pastel Artists League (OPAL) and is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville. Her artwork currently hangs in Gallery 202 in Westerville, Ohio, and Serindip Gallery in Powell, Ohio.

“Kathryn’s paintings capture the spirit of whatever she is portraying — whether it be a bird, or chimpanzee, or flower, her use of color and form carry the presence onto the page and into your heart,” said Anne Paris, author of “Standing at Water’s Edge: Moving Past Fear, Blocks, and Pitfalls to Discover the Power of Creative Immersion.”

Smithson has received several awards for her artwork, including Best of Show in Westerville Art League Spring show; three first-place awards at The Ohio State University College of Medicine shows; a first place, a second place, and four honorable mentions in Westerville Art League Spring shows.

The Fairborn Art Association is located at the rear entrance of the Fairborn Central Building, 221 North Central Ave., Fairborn.

Parking and entrance are located around and behind the former school building, now senior housing