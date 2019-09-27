49th Old Timers Days opens tonight

XENIA — Old Timers Days is coming once again to the fairgrounds, Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

Festivities for the 49th show will begin with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 on center stage, followed by a golf cart parade.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. The fairgrounds is located at 120 Fairground Road.

Attendees will step back in time during the three full days to visit exhibits and watch demonstrations.

Friday’s events will include threshing (1 p.m.) and saw mill (2 p.m.) demonstrations, a tractor pull (5 p.m.), hayrides (7 p.m.) and entertainment.

Threshing demos will demonstrate the process of separating grain and straw from wheat, while saw mill demos will cut logs into lumber.

Saturday will kick off with a pancake breakfast (7-10:30 a.m.), followed by a tractor cranking contest (10 a.m.), various tractor races (10:30 a.m.) and a parade at noon. Children-friendly contests include a hay bale toss (1 p.m.) and three-legged-race (2 p.m.).

Old Timers Days will end on Sunday with more demonstrations and tractor pulls, plus a pie eating contest (noon), cross cut saw contest (1 p.m.) and lumber auction (2 p.m.).

The golf cart and quilt raffle give away will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday. This year’s raffle is a 2013 EZ Go Golf Cart.

Entertainers Michael Christopher, Hot Rod Deluxe and One Hot Minute will take the stage throughout the weekend, along with other performers.

Festival attendees will have access to all sorts of vendors and local food, a flea market, crafts and more.

Camping is available on the grounds during the show for $15 per day. Electric and water hookup is available. There are no reserved camping spaces.

The Old Timer’s Club celebrates the ways of the past, honors kindness and courtesy, and works to help those in the community who need assistance. Proceeds go toward helping a local person or organization in need.

File photo Tractor events this year will include a tractor pull, cranking contest, slow race, and kiddie tractor pull. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/09/web1_Tractor-1.jpg File photo Tractor events this year will include a tractor pull, cranking contest, slow race, and kiddie tractor pull.