Fairborn JROTC opens Oktoberfest

Submitted photos

Major (retired) Erik Fricsons, a 1988 graduate of Butler High School, brought his Fairborn High School Air Force Junior ROTC students over to kick off Vandalia Oktoberfest 2019.

Fairborn High School students Danielle Kulling, Teddi Ellison and Hannah Hilker were led by Cadet Joshua Honan to present the Colors. JROTC is a student enrichment program that does not recruit for the military instead its mission is to build better citizens, community service and future planning. The Fairborn program is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

